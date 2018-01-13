Istanbul airports carry 72 pct of overall freight transport

Of the 3.4 million tons of baggage, cargo and mail transported last year to and from Turkish airports, 2.4 million tons were carried by Atatürk and Sabiha Gökçen Airports. About 72 percent of the overall freight transport carried to and from Turkish airports was executed from the Istanbul airports.

According to the information compiled from the official website of the General Directorate of State Airports Authority (DHMİ), there was an increase of 184,723 tons in the traffic volume of baggage, cargo and mail carried from the Istanbul airports last year compared to the previous year.

Accordingly, a total of 2.1 tons of luggage, cargo and mail were transported to and from Atatürk Airport in 2017, with 203,058 tons in domestic flights and 1.9 million tons in international flights.

At Atatürk Airport, the freight traffic stood at 1.9 million tons in both domestic and international flights in 2016, thus generating a cargo increase of 195,069 tons in 2017 compared to the previous year.

Last year, a total of 330,869 tons of baggage, cargo and mail were transported to and from Sabiha Gökçen International Airport, including 137,171 tons in domestic flights and 193,698 tons in international flights.

In the previous year, it was seen that all the flights at this airport were used for the transport of 341,215 tons of freight, thus reducing the amount carried in 2017 by 10,346 tons.

Last year, the freight traffic to and from both airports was calculated as 2.4 million tons, while in 2016 it was recorded as 2.2 million tons. It was reported that the amount of freight transport last year increased by 184,723 tons compared to 2016.