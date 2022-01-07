Protests turn to deadly mass unrest in Kazakhstan

Casualties among Kazakh security officers on Jan. 6, rose to 18 dead and 748 wounded as authorities sought to quell unrest in the ex-Soviet country, Russian news agencies reported, citing the interior ministry.
A vehicle that was burned during the protests triggered by fuel price increases is seen on a road in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Jan. 6, 2022.
Protests over hikes in fuel prices escalated into full-blown fighting in the Central Asian country's worst crisis in years, with protesters storming and setting alight government buildings including the mayor's office in Almaty and a presidential residence, which was gutted and still smoldering when journalists and correspondents entered on Jan. 6.
A picture shows a looted shop in central Almaty, Jan. 6, 2022, after violence that erupted following protests over hikes in fuel prices.
