Protests turn to deadly mass unrest in Kazakhstan

by Agencies Jan 07, 2022 2:05 pm +03 +03:00

Casualties among Kazakh security officers on Jan. 6, rose to 18 dead and 748 wounded as authorities sought to quell unrest in the ex-Soviet country, Russian news agencies reported, citing the interior ministry.

A vehicle that was burned during the protests triggered by fuel price increases is seen on a road in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Jan. 6, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Protests over hikes in fuel prices escalated into full-blown fighting in the Central Asian country's worst crisis in years, with protesters storming and setting alight government buildings including the mayor's office in Almaty and a presidential residence, which was gutted and still smoldering when journalists and correspondents entered on Jan. 6.

A picture shows a looted shop in central Almaty, Jan. 6, 2022, after violence that erupted following protests over hikes in fuel prices.

(AFP Photo)

Demonstrators ride a truck during a protest triggered by fuel price increases in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Jan. 5, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A Kazakh police officer sits inside a police van with a broken window during a protest triggered by fuel price increases in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Jan. 5, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A view shows a burning police car during a protest against an LPG cost rise following the Kazakh authorities' decision to lift price caps on liquefied petroleum gas, in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Jan. 5, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

People walk along a road during a protest against LPG cost rises following the Kazakh authorities' decision to lift price caps on liquefied petroleum gas in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Jan. 4, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Kazakh law enforcement officers detain a man during a protest against LPG cost rises following authorities' decision to lift price caps on liquefied petroleum gas, in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Jan. 5, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A view shows a burning police car during a protest against LPG cost rises following the Kazakh authorities' decision to lift price caps on liquefied petroleum gas, in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Jan. 5, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Troops are seen at the main square where hundreds of people were protesting against the government, after authorities' decision to lift price caps on liquefied petroleum gas, in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Jan. 6, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A burned car is seen inside the president's residence which was stormed by demonstrators during the protests triggered by fuel price increases, in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Jan. 6, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A man stands in front of the mayor's office building which was torched during protests triggered by fuel price increases, in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Jan. 6, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Debris litters the floor of the mayor's office building after it was stormed by demonstrators during protests triggered by fuel price increases, in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Jan. 5, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A police car on fire as riot police prepare to stop protesters in the center of Almaty, Kazakhstan, Jan. 5, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Protesters take part in a rally over a hike in energy prices in Almaty, Jan. 5, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Riot police officers patrol a street during rallies over a hike in energy prices in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Jan. 5, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

Kazakh law enforcement officers block a street leading to the official presidential residence Akorda after protests against the government, following authorities' decision to lift price caps on liquefied petroleum gas, in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, Jan. 6, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A view shows a burning police car during a protest against LPG cost rises following the Kazakh authorities' decision to lift price caps on liquefied petroleum gas, in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Jan. 5, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Protesters take part in a rally over a hike in energy prices in Almaty, Jan. 5, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

A view shows a burning police car during protests against LPG cost rises following the Kazakh authorities' decision to lift price caps on liquefied petroleum gas, in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Jan. 5, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Kazakh law enforcement officers are seen on a barricade during protests triggered by fuel price increases, in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Jan. 5, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

This handout image grab taken Jan. 6, 2022 and released Jan. 7, 2022, by the Russian Defence Ministry, shows an aerial view of Russian military vehicles waiting for loading into a military cargo about to depart to Kazakhstan at the airport of Ivanovo.

(AFP Photo/Russian Defence Ministry)

Protesters storm the city hall of Kazakhstan's largest city Almaty as unprecedented unrest in the Central Asian nation spins out of control due to a hike in energy prices, Jan. 5, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

A picture shows burnt-out cars in a parking area in central Almaty, Jan. 6, 2022, after violence that erupted following protests over hikes in fuel prices.

(AFP Photo)

Riot police officers patrol along a street during rallies over a hike in energy prices in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Jan. 5, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

This video grab taken from drone images courtesy of Azamat Sarsenbayev shows protesters gathering in a square outside an administration office in Aktau, the capital of the resource-rich Mangistau region in Kazakhstan, Jan. 6, 2022.

(AFP Photo/Azamat Sarsenbayev)

