KFC Canada launches ‘Bitcoin Bucket’ that can be paid for in cryptocurrency

KFC Canada introduced a "Bitcoin Bucket," a new menu item that customers can buy exclusively with cryptocurrency bitcoin (BTC).

The company announced their new promotion via Twitter on Jan. 11, reading: "KFC Canada presents The #Bitcoin Bucket. Sure, we don't know exactly what Bitcoins are, or how they work, but that shouldn't come between you and some finger lickin' good chicken."

The Bitcoin Bucket, which sells for the bitcoin equivalent of $20, contains 10 original recipe tenders, waffle fries, a medium side, gravy and two dipping sauces.

The company reportedly will even deliver it to buyers.

The promotion will be available in online orders for a limited time and only in Canada.

"Apologies, rest of the world," the company said on its website.

KFC Canada even promised a free bucket to bitcoin founder Satoshi if he "reveals his true identity."

While bitcoin is the only cryptocurrency KFC is accepting right now, the company did hint in a separate tweet that it's considering expanding that for future promotions.

KFC, until 1991 known as Kentucky Fried Chicken, is an American fast food restaurant chain that specializes in fried chicken.