Deputy PM to meet with int'l investors in London today

Mehmet Şimşek, deputy prime minister in charge of the economy, departed for London Sunday to meet with the world's leading international investors. According to the information obtained, Şimşek will come together with the representatives of the funds that manage assets totaling around $20-25 trillion at the investment meetings to be held in London today.

Within the scope of the two-day meetings, Şimşek will address some 100 investors and discuss thepositive economic developments in Turkish economy, particularly growth and the reforms that have beenmade.

He will also inform the investors about the incentives provided to investors in Turkey, opportunities, andtell them why Turkey is an attractive country for investments. Additionally, the deputy prime minister is expected to hold bilateral talks with some of the international investors.