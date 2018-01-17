Turkish, Qatari businesses come together at 2nd Expo Turkey by Qatar

The Expo Turkey by Qatar, which has played an important role in boosting the economic ties between the two countries, will open on Jan. 17, 2018.

Held in partnership with Turkey's Independent Industrialists' and Businessmen's Association (MÜSİAD), the second Expo Turkey by Qatar will be held at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC) between Jan. 17-19.

The event is expected to boost bilateral economic relations and open up cooperation opportunities between Turkish and Qatari firms.

Held for the first time last year, Expo Turkey by Qatar Fair aims to double the trade volume between Turkey and Qatar in its second year.

More than 150 Turkish companies in the real estate, construction, information, food, machinery, food and health tourism sectors will participate in the event. Among the leading firms from seven main sectors, Turkish real estate and construction companies are expected to make their mark on the fair this year.

Other than boosting trade volume, Expo Turkey by Qatar aims to turn Turkey and Qatar into cooperation centers for the region's economy. It also looks to position Qatar as a trading port and pave the way for joint investments in Turkey.

It will host some 150 Turkish companies, including industry leaders Tekfen, Emlak Konut, Artas İnşaat, Sinpaş REIT, Dido Group, Çilek Mobilya, Teknik Yapı, Tahincioğlu, Katmerciler, Türksat, and Dome & Partners. The event will be held in partnership with MÜSİAD and will be supported by Turkish Airlines (THY), Sabah, Daily Sabah, TRT World, and Wishne.