TL 29B of budget for transportation, communication

The Turkish transportation and communication industries will take a lion's share of public investments this year, with around TL 29 billion ($7.6 billion) allocated for their projects.

According to data compiled from the 2018 Annual Investment Program, around TL 88.1 billion has been allocated for public investments this year, out of which TL 19.3 billion will be spent on new projects, TL 67.2 billion on ongoing projects and TL 1.5 billion on research projects.

According to the program, 33 percent of public investments will be allocated for the transportation and communications industries.

While investment expenditures in the industries were TL 23.9 billion last year, this year it increased 21 percent to TL 28.9 billion.

In other words, TL 3.7 billion of the budget is for new projects, TL 24 billion for ongoing projects and TL 561 million for research projects. From the amount allocated for transportation, TL 9 billion is allocated for roads, TL 10.8 billion for railways, TL 3.4 billion for pipelines, TL 3.1 billion for urban transport, TL 1 billion for airways, TL 618.4 million for seaways, TL 661.5 million for highways and TL 310.2 million for communication investments.