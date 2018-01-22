91 bridges, 23 tunnels to be completed in 2018

The General Directorate of Highways plans to construct 202 kilometers of highways, 615 kilometers of divided roads and 630 kilometers of single-platform roads in 2018, while the construction of 91 bridges of 38 kilometers and 23 tunnels of 47 kilometers will also be completed.

According to the Ministry of Transport, Maritime Affairs and Communications Ministry data, initial payment for the General Directorate of Highways has been set at TL 11 billion ($2.89 billion) this year. Also, the tender process on 365 kilometers of highways will be completed this year.

Within the framework of the Gebze-Orhangazi-İzmir Highway project, the 50-kilometer Kemalpaşa and Saruhanlı intersections and a 27-kilometer western and northern intersection in Balıkesir will open to traffic this year. The whole project will come into service in 2019.

Construction work continues in the Kınalı-Odayeri and Kurtköy-Akyazı sections of the Northern Marmara Highway. The 125-kilometer section of the highway is aimed to open to traffic this year and the remaining section will be completed next year.

The general directorate will apply hot bituminous mixture on 1,475 kilometers of roads, repair and restore 750 kilometers of roads and conduct surface-dressing construction and repair works on 11,950 kilometers of roads.

Within the framework of the Ankara-Samsun Highway project, the Ankara-Kırıkkale-Delice highway and the Kırıkkale ring road will be tendered this year and put into service through a build-operate-transfer model.

Tenders on the Mersin-Erdemli-Taşucu and Aydın-Denizli highways will also be held this year.