Local spring water exported to 110 countries

Turkey exports bottled spring water to 110 countries, a senior member of the Packaged Water Manufacturers Association (SUDER) has said.

SUDER board member Hüseyin Karamehmetoğlu told Anadolu Agency that the annual volume of the water market in Turkey exceeded 11 billion liters, with the financial turnover in the sector hitting TL 5 billion Turkish ($1.31 billion).

Karamehmetoğlu, who is also the general manager of Pinar Su - one of the leading bottled natural spring water companies in Turkey - said Turkey was a rich country in terms of its natural sources, and Turkish water was preferred, in particular, in European and Gulf countries.

"Now, we are trying to enter the Chinese and Indian markets. These countries are very big in terms of population. At the same time, they have trouble finding access to clean drinking water," he added.

With 1.412 billion people, China is the most populous country in the world, according to the latest U.N. estimates. India comes second with 1.347 billion people.