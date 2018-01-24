Turkish Cargo carries lions, endangered penguins to new homes

Turkish Cargo, a sub-brand of flag-carrier Turkish Airlines (THY), carried lions and endangered penguins to their new homes, it announced Wednesday.

The company transferred 20 Humboldt penguins from the Riga Zoo in Latvia to the Public Oceanic Aquarium in China.

The penguins are among the 11 endangered species affected by climate change. They were handed over to the Chinese aquarium in good health.

Also, six lion cubs were successfully transferred to Bangladesh and 14 adult lions to China.

In early January, Turkish Cargo carried 15 horses from the U.S. to Turkey.

Turkish Cargo is serving customers in 120 countries. The company complies to the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Live Animals Regulations in accepting, carrying and shipping animals.