Localization board to decrease import on manufacturing

The Turkish government has established a localization board with an aim to develop a domestic industry that is more integrated with international markets and to increase the share of high-tech products and exports.

The announcement came in a circular published in the Official Gazette signed by Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım, the circular said that the board will be formed under the chairmanship of the deputy prime minister in charge of the economy, and with the participation of the science, industry and technology minister; economy, customs, and trade minister; finance minister, and the development minister.

It also stated that the board, whose secretariat services will be carried out by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Science, Industry, and Technology, will carry out projects in order to realize programs that will reduce the industry's dependency on imports and increase its competitive strength.

The board is expected to form a common ideal to develop the domestic industry that is better integrated with international markets and increase the share of medium-high and high-technology products in industry and exports.

Minister of Science, Industry, and Technology Faruk Özlü said the newly established board will decide which imported products would be localized, what kind of support will be given, and that the first decision will be made in the first half of the year. Answering questions from Reuters at Borsa Istanbul's gong ceremony, Özlü pointed to Turkey's current account deficit, noting that they have a deficit of about $100 billion stemming from imports of industrial products.