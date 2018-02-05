Turkey exports tea to 110 countries

The General Directorate of Tea Enterprises (Çaykur) exported tea to 110 countries by the end of 2017, Çaykur Chairman Imdat Sütlüoğlü said on Saturday.

Speaking at a news conference in the Black Sea province of Rize, he said: "We are trying to increase our exports and enter new markets."

He also added that Çaykur was involved in 38 European, 37 African, 15 Asian, 14 Middle Eastern and six American countries.

Çaykur's tea exports include processed tea and an iced tea named "Didi."

He said Çaykur would begin to export tea to Iraq starting next week.

Çaykur, established in 1983, is a state-owned enterprise; its processed tea products include white, green, black, organic, leaf and iced tea.

More than 10,600 people work in its 56 factories.