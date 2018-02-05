Turkish glass producer to acquire factory in Italy

Trakya Cam Sanayii A.Ş., a subsidiary of Turkish glass producer Şişecam Group, has bid for involvement in the procurement process for the purchase of the Sangalli Manfredonia facility of Italy-based flat glass producer Sangalli Group, while the tender process is expected to be finalized in the upcoming months, according to a report in Turkish daily Dünya.

According to the statement made by the group, Şişecam, one of the leading players in the world in business lines covering all basic areas of glass such as flat glass, glassware, glass containers and glass fiber along with soda and chromium compounds, continues to seize inorganic growth opportunities as well as making new investments.

The group, the largest flat glass producer in Europe, has made a move to have the second largest flat glass plant after Sangalli Porto Nogaro in Italy.

Located in southern Italy, the facility is capable of producing 190,000 tons of flat glass on a yearly basis, as well as 4 million square meters of laminated glass, 4 million square meters of encrusted glass and 1.5 million square meters of satin glass. Şişecam Group purchased the Sangalli Group's north Italia-based Sangalli Porto Nogaro facility for about 85 million euros in 2016.

Referring to the fact that Şişecam Group has been carrying out production activities in 12 countries, Prof. Dr. Ahmet Kırman, Vice Chairman of the Executive Board and General Manager at Şişecam Group said that they have been operating for many years in the area of chemistry in Cromital SpA, which is the group's Italy-based production facility for chromium compounds.

According to Kırman, together with the purchase of Sangalli Porto Nogaro, flat glass production was added to Şişecam's activities in Italy in 2016. This acquisition has created synergy with flat glass operations in Bulgaria, making significant contribution to the group's competitiveness in Europe.

If the acquisition takes place, Şişecam Group, which is currently the largest Turkish investor in Italy, will become one of Italy's two largest flat glass producers, while also enhancing its leading position.