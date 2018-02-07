Qatar Airways to launch direct flights to Turkey's Hatay

Qatar Airways announced it will launch new direct flights to the Turkish city of Hatay, the airline's fifth gateway in Turkey. The company said the new three-times-weekly flights will start as of April 4.

"We are delighted to announce the launch of this new route, which reflects the close relationship between Qatar and Turkey, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said, adding:

"Turkey itself is continuing to grow in popularity with our passengers for both business and leisure purposes, attracting travelers who wish to enjoy its rich culture."