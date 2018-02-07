Turkish chef 'Salt Bae' Nusret Gökçe to establish hamburger chain in US

Turkish chef Nusret Gökçe, better known as "Salt Bae," is responding to criticism that the food offered in his famed Nusr-Et steakhouse chain is expensive.

Gökçe announced that he will be establishing a burger chain with more affordable prices with his new business partner Israeli real estate magnate Rotem Rosen.

The famous chef recently opened his second U.S. restaurant in New York, after Miami. Lately though, he has been facing criticism by the U.S. media on the hygiene and high prices in his Nusr-Et restaurants.

Speaking to the New York Post, Gökçe announced that he will be naming his burger chain after his nickname "Salt Bae," which was inspired by his famous salt-drizzling move.

"We have already signed a lease agreement for the first Salt Bae restaurant in Los Angeles," he said, adding that the second restaurant of the burger chain would open in Soho.

The 400-square-meter restaurant will also serve alcohol.

The New York Post reported that the burger chain, unlike his other restaurants, is aimed at appealing to everyone at affordable prices and will be serving food to tables in a different manner than the familiar fast-food chains.

Gökçe said the new concept "will not be for the rich only."

Yavuz Pehlivanlar, vice chairman of Doğuş Holding, said the first restaurant is to open in the fall and they aim to expand the burger chain by opening restaurants in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Pehlivanlar also expressed that Rosen also supports the project in terms of finding locations for new restaurants. Rosen, one of New York's leading real estate bosses, is a partner of the famous Zuma restaurant opened by Doğuş Group chairman Ferit Şahenk in Las Vegas, a city famous for its gambling. Rosen is known as the founder of the Tel Aviv-based real estate company ASRR Capital.