Turkish-produced ferry to sail British waters

The "NB52 / Victoria Of Wight" ferryboat built for a British company by Cemre Shipyard was launched in Yalova. The vessel, which cost 35 million euros, will operate in the U.K. for passenger transport. A ceremony was held in the Cemre Shipyard in Yalova's Altınova district for the launch of a 90-meter-long, 19.5-meter-wide and 4.60-meter-deep ferryboat named the "NB52 / Victoria Of Wight."

Cemre Shipyard Director Hüseyin Şanlı, Technical Manager Görkem Uçkan and Project Director John Burrows on behalf of British Wightlink participated in the launching ceremony. Burrows said he was impressed by the Turkish shipbuilding industry. Cemre Shipyard Board Member Necmettin Çubuk said the vessel they built for British Wightlink is the shipyard's 53rd ship. Pointing out that the ship launched was the first ship delivered to the company, Çubuk said the ferryboat will be on its way to the U.K. after the necessary operations are carried out at sea. Çubuk also noted that vessels available in nine different types and features are currently under construction in their shipyard.

The vessel has a 1,300-passenger and 178-automobile capacity. It also has a theater for children, a playground, two canteens and business rooms. The British company will operate the vessel on the Portsmouth and Isle of Wight line.