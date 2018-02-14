Turkish FMCG firm invests $150M in Pakistan

Turkish conglomerate Hayat Group has announced that a $150-million investment in Pakistan's fast-paced consumer goods segment through its subsidiary Hayat Kimya, a manufacturer of hygiene, tissue and home care products.

The company is the world's fifth-largest branded baby diaper manufacturer, as well as the largest tissue manufacturer of the Middle East, Eastern Europe and Africa. The company will first introduce baby diapers, toilet paper, hand towel and facial tissues, the group executive announced on Monday, saying that Pakistan has huge potential as an emerging market and as the world's sixth-largest population, together with the benevolent relations with Turkey for decades.

"We have great confidence in Pakistan and we believe everyone around the world has a right to access good quality products. Therefore, we aim to offer our most innovative products to 30 million Pakistani households," said M. Avni Kiğılı, chief executive officer of Hayat Kimya. Having diaper, detergent and hand towel production facilities in Algeria, Iran, Egypt, Russia and Nigeria, Hayat Kimya has nine subsidiaries across the globe, including Pakistan.