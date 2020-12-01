Packed cars, burning houses: Armenians leave occupied Azerbaijani lands

Azerbaijan completed reclaiming territory ceded by Armenia under a Russia-brokered peace deal that ended six weeks of fierce fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh. Under the agreement, Armenia had to hand over three districts – Aghdam, Lachin and Kalbajar. Scenes were quite similar in all three regions right before the handover with Armenians packing their belongings and burning and destroying buildings they were leaving behind.
A family drives a truck loaded with a small house along a highway as they leave their home village in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Nov. 18, 2020, before a cease-fire takes effect to halt weeks of fighting.
