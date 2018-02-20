Turkish firm to open cosmetic surgery hospital in Croatia

Alvimedica, founded by the late İshak Alaton in 2007, is getting ready to open a hospital specializing in cosmetic surgery in Split, Croatia. The hospital, established with an investment of $22 million and set to open by the second half of the year, will work with a different business model involving multiple companies specializing in the field, according to a report by Turkish daily Dünya.

Sharing their father's vision, Vedat and Leyla Alaton are opening up Alvimedica, which sells health equipment to more than 70 countries, to the world. Leyla Alaton noted that they will open a cosmetic surgery hospital in Split, Croatia, stating that they are working for the service side as well as production in the health sector.

Alvimedica is a company that has produced value-added healthcare devices in Çatalca since 2007 and worked on new discoveries in this area with its research and development center. Based on the dream of İshak Alaton, the late businessman and founder of Alarko Holding, Alvimedica does not operate under the umbrella of the holding. Vedat and Leyla Alaton, who have taken over the management of the company, are currently working on a series of new projects to globalize Alvimedica, which exports to more than 70 countries.

Explaining the company's new plans, Leyla Alaton said in addition to production in the healthcare sector, they have also turned their attention to services and will realize the long-term hospital project in Split, Croatia by the second half of the year.

The project in Split was slated as a heart hospital under İshak Alaton's management, but Leyla Alaton said they dropped that project and decided to invest in a hospital specializing in plastic surgery.