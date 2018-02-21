11th Development Plan to be announced today

The announcement of the 11th Development Plan, covering Turkey's economic and social policies to be put into practice from 2019 to 2023 will be held today at the Presidential Complex with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım in attendance.

Turkey's recent achievements in areas such as economic growth, exports and inflation have played an important role in determining the development plan targets. The 10th Development Plan was prepared with this understanding for 2014 to 2018, included targets such as increasing gross domestic product in 2023, the centennial of the Republic, by $2 trillion, raising per capita income to $25,000, achieving $500 billion in exports, lowering unemployment to 5 percent and permanently reducing inflation to single digits.

The 11th Development Plan, which is scheduled to be completed by June, is also important for the contribution of a significant part of the population.

The plan coincides with the government's 2023 targets and is planned to include education and employment policies for the transformation and improvement of human capital.

Meanwhile, the strengthening of research and development (R&D) infrastructure, technological transformation in industrial and agricultural production, productivity and production diversification in exports are among the plan principles that will form the basis of the growth strategy for the future.