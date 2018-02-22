PTT unveils joint stamp to bolster Turkish-Qatari ties

Turkey's Post and Telegraph Organization (PTT) unveiled a joint stamp for Turkey and Qatar yesterday at an event to mark 45 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The ceremony was aired live to Qatar Postal Services Company on PTT Messenger, a Turkish mobile messaging application.

Qatari ambassador in Ankara Salem bin Mubarak al-Shafi thanked PTT officials for taking another step to bolster relations between the two countries.

"The Qatar-Turkey Joint Stamp exhibits strong diplomatic relations," Shafi said.

PTT Director-General Kenan Bozgeyik said Turkey and Qatar have stood by each other through thick and thin.

The stamp was signed by Shafi and Bozgeyik.

Images of Qatar's Barzan Towers and Al-Zubara Fort and Istanbul's Rumelihisarı and Ankara Citadel, both medieval forts, are on the stamp, the PTT said on Tuesday.

The stamp will be sold for TL 2 ($0.5) and TL 4 and the first day cover will be sold for TL 7 at PTT offices and on at www.filateli.gov.tr website and PTT Filateli mobile application.

The PTT released Turkey-Pakistan and Turkey-Azerbaijan joint stamps in 2017 to boost relations with these countries.

PTT generally releases stamps for cultural, historical and sports events as well as Turkish national holidays.