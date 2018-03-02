Turkey earns $1.1B through hazelnut exports in 6 months

Turkey earned around $1.09 billion by exporting more than 170,000 tons of hazelnuts in the last 6 months, the Black Sea Hazelnut and Products Exporters' Union announced yesterday.

The volume of exports during the first six months of the 2017-2018 hazelnut export season, covering the period from September 2017 to August 2018, jumped by 30.1 percent, while the value dropped by 3.28 percent compared with the same period the previous season, according to the union's statistics.

More than 75 percent of Turkey's hazelnut exports in this period were made to EU countries, amounting to $820.1 million.