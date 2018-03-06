Vitol's PO investment indicates confidence in Turkey

Selim Şiper, the CEO of Petrol Ofisi (PO), said that the Netherlands-based commodity and energy trading company Vitol Group's investment is a very important indicator of confidence in Turkey.

Vitol Investment Partnership agreed to purchase the Turkish fuel supply and distribution unit for $1.45 billion in March 2017.

"Every investment that Vitol has made in the world has proven beneficial," he said.Speaking at a press conference held together with Petrol Ofisi Supply and Logistics Director Cem Başaktar and Petrol Ofisi Strategy and Business Development Director Mehmet Abbasoğlu, Şiper positively evaluated the Dutch-based energy trading company Vitol Group.

With regards to Vitol's investments all around the world, the CEO noted that each of them is an independent institution that has proven their adequacy.

"This giant investment by Vitol, one of the world's most important companies in its field, has been a very important indicator and a beautiful example of international capital's confidence in Turkey," he noted.

Şiper stressed that Petrol Ofisi employs 50,000 people with its dealers and stakeholders, as well as employees.

"We entered 2018 with growth. We increased our net sales figure, which stood at TL 30.8 billion ($8.07 billion) in 2016, to over TL 38 billion in 2017," he continued. "The number of our stations increased from 1,698 at the end of the last quarter of 2017 to 1,720 as of February 2018. We increased our market share from below 20 percent in 2017 to 22 percent at the end of the year."