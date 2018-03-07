Number of air passengers up 18 pct at local airports

The number of passengers traveling through Turkish airports surged by 17.6 percent year-on-year in February, according to official data released yesterday.

Data from Turkey's General Directorate of State Airports Authority revealed that airports across the country served more than 13 million people last month.

The number of international passengers reached nearly 4.7 million in the month, 22 percent more compared to February 2017.

The number of domestic fliers totaled 8.4 million, marking an increase of 15.5 percent during the same period.

According to Tuesday's data, Turkish airports served a total of 129,972 planes, up 6.4 percent compared to the same month last year.

Air cargo traffic was also on the rise during the same period. The total amount of air cargo in February increased 18.5 percent year-on-year to reach 238,485 tons.

Istanbul's Atatürk and Sabiha Gökçen airports and capital Ankara's Esenboğa Airport contributed the most to the February figures.

Atatürk Airport served over 4.7 million passengers alone, up 18 percent on an annual basis.