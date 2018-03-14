2018 to be milestone in Ankara, Tokyo ties

The year 2018 will be a milestone in economic and commercial ties between Turkey and Japan, Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci said yesterday. Speaking at a reception held at the Turkish Embassy in Tokyo, Nihat Zeybekci said the trade volume between the two countries should increase four or five-folds from its current $4.7 billion, which did not reflect the level of friendship between the two nations. The program was organized to mark Turkey's first chicken deliveries, more than 500 tons, to Japan. Zeybekci held important meetings with three Japanese ministers, a number of prominent Japanese institutions and business people during his three-day visit to the country.