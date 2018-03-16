FM Çavuşoğlu: Iran wants to connect to BTK line

Iran wants to connect to the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) Railway line, a key link in the modern Silk Road Railway that aspires to carry goods between China and Europe, Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Wednesday.

Çavuşoğlu, who attended the sixth Global Forum and Turkey-Azerbaijan-Georgia-Iran Quartet Foreign Ministers Meeting in Baku, Azerbaijan, spoke to press members.

Indicating that they held a meeting as Turkey, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Iran for the first time, Çavuşoğlu sighted that it was an indicator of the role Turkey and Azerbaijan play in the region.

He said they would sign a roadmap for the future at the meeting.

"Our road map includes infrastructure projects, transportation, energy, economy, trade, customs, et cetera. Four countries will take common steps in this regard in the upcoming period. The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars Railway has opened. Now, Iran also wants to connect to this railway," he added.

The BTK railway was opened in late October last year. The line was inaugurated with a grand ceremony attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Azerbaijani President İlham Aliyev, Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili, Kazakh Prime Minister Bakhytzhan Sagintayev and Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov.