Tersan delivers world's first hybrid ferry to Norway

Tersan Shipyard delivered the world's first hybrid ferryboat to Norway. The ferries produced for Fjord1, one of the largest logistics companies in Norway, have started operating in Norway, according to a report in the Dünya daily yesterday.

An official from Tersan, Şakir Erdoğan, said they built the vessel for Fjord1, one of Norway's largest logistics companies.

Indicating that ferryboats started their rounds in Norway, Erdoğan said the operation speed of the ferries is 8 minutes at 11 knots, adding that they are automatically recharged on both ends of the port between 2 rounds. "These ferries are the first in the world in their category for operational technology in terms of volume with 100 percent battery power," he added. Noting that ferryboats could be charged in a short time, Erdoğan said if the ferry is not charged, it could make nine trips in 3 hours. "This 3-hour period includes the ferry's maneuvering movements in the port. The diesel generator on the vessel is an alternative way to charge the batteries," Erdoğan said.