Top electric cars to buy in 2021

by DAILY SABAH Sep 17, 2021 1:10 pm +03 +03:00

With the climate crisis only deepening, many are opting not to buy cars running on diesel or petrol and are instead going electric, which is evident in the surging electric vehicle sales in many developed countries. The world’s major automakers have also made it abundantly clear: They believe electric vehicles will dominate their industry in the years ahead.

Below is the list of some of the best electric cars available to buy in 2021.

Shutterstock Photo

Ford Mustang Mach-E.

Range: 340-483 kilometers (211-300 miles).

Horsepower: 266.

Top speed: 180 kilometers per hour. (112 miles per hour).

Shutterstock Photo

Hyundai Kona EV.

Range: 415 kilometers (258 miles).

Horsepower: 201.

Top speed: 167 kph (104 mph).

Shutterstock Photo

Chevrolet Bolt EV.

Range: 417 kilometers (259 miles).

Horsepower: 200.

Top speed: 145 kph (90 mph).

Shutterstock Photo

Audi e-tron.

Range: 357 kilometers (222 miles).

Horsepower: 355.

Top speed: 190 kph (118 mph).

VCG via Getty Images

Volkswagen ID.4.

Range: 402 kilometers (250 miles).

Horsepower: 201.

Top speed: 160 kph (99 mph).

Shutterstock Photo

Tesla Model Y.

Range: 487-524 kilometers (303-326 miles).

Horsepower: N/A.

Top speed: 217 kph (135 mph).

Shutterstock Photo

Tesla Model 3.

Range: 423-568 kilometers (263-353 miles).

Horsepower: N/A.

Top speed: 233 kph (145 mph).

Shutterstock Photo

Hyundai Ioniq 5.

Range: 383 kilometers (238 miles).

Horsepower: 168.

Top speed: 185 kph (115 mph).

Getty Images

Porsche Taycan.

Range: 320 kilometers (199 miles).

Horsepower: 402.

Top speed: 250 kph (155 mph).

Shutterstock Photo

