German company interested in two trustee-managed firms in Turkey

Muhiddin Gülal, the head of Turkey's Savings Deposit Insurance Fund (TMSF), has said that a German company is interested in Dumankaya and Fi Yapı, which the government seized after the coup attempt.

Gülal said that they had a meeting with a German company interested in Dumankaya and Fi Yapı, real estate development companies under the management of the TMSF, and that they had signed a confidentiality agreement.

Gülal did not disclose the German company in a statement to the Hürriyet daily on Saturday. "They believe that solving the problem of Dumankaya and Fi Yapı will create prestige. We are in a good spot," he said.

Gülal said both companies need TL 200 million ($67.78 million) each. "Fi Yapı has assets to meet this. TL 200 million is needed at Dumankaya. Its assets meet only half of it. We will close this gap with the German group," Gülal said.

Gülal also said that there are more than 4,000 people who paid to buy housing but did not get their houses from companies that were confiscated by the government after the coup attempt and whose activities were suspended.

Managing around TL 49 billion of assets with 985 companies, the TMSF is the largest holding in Turkey today.

Gülal also said there are 323 trustees appointed, and that they include governors, district governors and former deputies, and the majority are TMSF employees.

He also said the total size of 985 companies that were seized is TL 44.7 billion, and that their combined equity is TL 18.9 billion. As of Dec. 31, the combined assets of the companies were TL 49.3 billion, equity was TL 19.8 billion, and turnover was TL 26.5 billion. The number of employees increased from 47,000 to 48,700, as well.