Amazon in talks with Turkish firm for cargo transport

While the world's most valuable e-commerce company Amazon is planning to enter the Turkish market, the U.S. giant is also in talks with Turkish companies regarding cargo transport.

Aras Kargo General Manager Hikmet Bulduk said they were in talks with Amazon.

Speaking to Bloomberg HT, Bulduk said it is not clear yet with which company Amazon will do business in Turkey with, noting that the negotiation process is still underway.

Sector sources previously said the company has started to seek a center of approximately 5,000 square meters to lease in the heart of Istanbul. The world's e-commerce giant's entry into the Turkish market has long been on the agenda.

Sources indicated that the search for a place to rent has been ongoing for a while and that the company will be established as soon as a suitable place is found. The giant company is expected to start operations by the end of 2018 at the latest.Meanwhile, according to the backstage news, Amazon warned wholesalers and retailers in Turkey to "be prepared," announcing that it was just a matter of time before it starts sales in the country.