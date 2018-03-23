$660 million in foreign direct investments received in January

The latest data from the Economy Ministry revealed that Turkey attracted $660 million in foreign direct investments (FDI) in January with a 10.6 percent decline compared to last year. In January 2017, the amount of FDI was recorded at $678 million.

A capital inflow of $337 million was observed in January while $142 million came from the EU and $138 million belonged to Asian investors.

In January, a total of 6,635 companies with international capital were established and six local firms received capital from abroad.

A total of 416 of the 635 firms were established by Near and Middle Eastern investors and 87 of those belonged to EU capital. Fifty-two firms were founded with the joint ventures from Northern African countries.

The data of the ministry demonstrated that the number of firms with international capital reached 52,695 in January and a total of 6,885 domestic companies received foreign capital. Among the companies with international capital, firms from the EU topped the list with 22,353 with 7,115 German firms. Germany was followed by British companies reaching 3,074 firms and the Netherlands, which has 2,791 firms operating in Turkey.