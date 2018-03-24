Swiss watch industry in recovery mode after downturn

Swiss watchmakers expect further sales growth this year, driven by demand from China where a younger generation of shoppers discovers its appetite for watches, executives told Reuters. The industry is slowly emerging from a severe downturn caused by a Chinese crackdown on gifts for favours, a massive overstock in its top market Hong Kong and the flight of tourists from European shopping capitals due to militant attacks.

"The recovery is there," Jean-Claude Biver, head of French luxury giant LVMH's watch business, said in an interview at the Baselworld trade show on Thursday.

"Maybe it's not quite as powerful as it seems but China is the driving force."

Swiss watch exports, the industry's best measure for market growth, were up 12.8 percent in the first two months of the year, with Hong Kong and China both rising around 30 percent. That followed a recovery in 2017 as a whole when exports increased 2.7 percent - the first rise after two years of declines. Luxury firms from handbag makers to fashion labels are tapping into demand from a new generation of Chinese middle class spenders for branded goods.

Biver said younger Chinese were now taking an interest in Swiss timepieces, often preferring wacky and striking designs or sporty models, to the small, discreet watches their parents favoured, and benefiting LVMH brands like Hublot for instance. Swiss watch brands are still hesitant to offer products costing thousands or even tens of thousands of dollars online, but many are testing new web ventures.