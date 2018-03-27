Kuwait's Wataniya Airways launches flights to Istanbul

Kuwait-based airliner Wataniya Airways launched regular flights to Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen International Airport from Kuwait City on March 25.

According to a statement released by the company, flights will take place seven days a week with Airbus A320 aircraft. Istanbul is the 16th destination for Wataniya Airways, the company said.

On this first flight to Istanbul, the Airbus A320 was welcomed with a water salute, a touching airport tradition to honor a new airline. The first Wataniya Airways flight was celebrated by the airliner's authorities and Sabiha Gökçen Airport officials.

Sabiha Gökçen Airport terminal administrator and airport Board Member Dato Azmi Murad said: "We would like to congratulate Wataniya Airways on behalf of Sabiha Gökçen Airport and extend our thanks for seeing us as partners. We will provide every and any help and support to Wataniya Airports."

Wataniya Airways Public Relations Manager Lana Moayyad al-Rasheed expressed the company's pleasure to commence flights, citing Kuwaiti demand for Istanbul.

Wataniya Airways was founded as part of the Kuwait government's liberalization efforts in aviation services in 2005 and by Kuwaiti operations, including corporate giant Kuwait Projects Company (KIPCO), which owns majority shares in the company. The airline launched a public offering of 350 million shares in January 2006 and started trading its shares on the Kuwait Stock Exchange by the end of 2008.