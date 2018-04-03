Turkish Airlines subsidiary earns $1.1B in annual revenue

Turkish Airlines' aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) subsidiary Turkish Technic, which is one of the leading aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul companies in the world, contributes to the Turkish economy with revenue of $1.1 billion per year.

Based in Istanbul and established in 2006, Turkish Technic offers a variety of maintenance and repair services for approximately 700 aircraft in accordance with international certificates.

The company provides maintenance services to more than 13,000 Boeing and Airbus aircraft components with f

ive wide and narrow-body hangars and one VIP and light aircraft hangar in Istanbul, one narrow-body hangar in Ankara, and one training flight hangar in Aydın. It contributes to the economy with annual revenue of $1.1 billion.

Turkish Technic General Manager Ahmet Karaman said that maintenance is carried out at any time and in accordance with a planned schedule even without any malfunction, as well as overnight maintenance and weekly A and C maintenance.

Karaman said that Turkish Technic contributes to the economy as a domestic firm. "If it were not for Turkish Technic, all of this money would go abroad. Of course, some of it is for materials, but more of this money would go abroad," he said. "We are the maintenance center. We repair all the aircraft coming to us. We serve about 35 companies. Right now, we maintain 700 planes. Turkish Airlines has 300 aircraft," He said that their services also reach the Middle East, Europe and Indonesia and that airports serving as hubs are effective for this. "As a maintenance center, we usually perform large maintenance on customer aircraft at Sabiha Gökçen Airport."