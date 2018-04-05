Erdoğan, Putin discuss transportation visas

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed transportation visas on Tuesday during Putin's visit to Turkey, International Transporters Association (UND) Chairman Çetin Nuhoğlu said yesterday.

He said that there has been great progress in transportation recently and the transportation quota between the two countries is increasing.

He added that Turkey and Russia decided to hold a meeting on land transportation and that Erdoğan and Putin addressed the issue during their talks.

The UND chairman said that in particular, visa facilitation is being considered for truck drivers hauling heavy cargo and that they expect the removal of visas for drivers as well.

"Thanks to the good relations and mutual trust between the two countries, Russia will soon become Turkey's third-largest trading partner. Russia is an important trading partner for us," Nuhoğlu said.