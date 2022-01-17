Stern, talent influx led to NBA transformation during 1980's

The NBA had enormous problems. Drug abuse among players was believed to be rampant. Many arenas were half-empty or worse on game nights. Most franchises were losing money. Some were on the cusp of folding. And when games were on television, nobody was watching.

That was how the 1980s began.

Sixers' Julius Erving (6) dunks the ball through the basket over Chicago Bulls' Artis Gilmore (24) during first half of game in Philadelphia, Pa., Jan. 3, 1979.

(AP Photo)