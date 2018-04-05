Turkish products at 76 fairs in 26 countries this year

In order to promote Turkey as a brand and its goods abroad, various events will be held throughout the year, including a Turkey booth that will be set up by the Economy Ministry at 76 fairs in 26 countries.

The "Come to Turkey, discover your story" campaign, which was launched last year in order to describe Turkey's strength and economy, will be maintained permanently.

Within the scope of the campaign's activities, 15 sectoral promotion groups were gathered under a single roof and named the "Turkey Promotion Group" with the aim of promoting the country via one channel and one slogan.

Turkey's promotional booths, where cultural activities will be realized along with country, sector and product promotions, are being set up in 66 leading global fairs in 29 different countries. Already, 29 of these stands have been established at fairs in Asia and 21 in Europe.

China led the way among countries with 11 Turkey booths, while eight booths are in Germany and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and four in Russia.

In this context, the number of stands to be established this year in Asia is aimed to reach 37, while 22 stands will be set up at trade fairs in European countries. China will again host the highest number of Turkey stands, 11, while 10 stands will be set up in Germany and the UAE.