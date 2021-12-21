Daily Sabah logo

A turbulent 365 days: Pictures of the year 2021

by Agencies Dec 21, 2021 10:59 am +03 +03:00

The sun sets behind artist Luke Jerram's "Floating Earth" at Pennington Flash, Nov. 22, 2021 in Wigan, England.

(Getty Images)

A cow is transported by a helicopter after its summer sojourn in the high Swiss Alpine meadows near the Klausenpass, Switzerland, Aug. 27, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A long exposure shows a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the Crew Dragon capsule, as it is launched carrying three NASA and one ESA astronauts on a mission to the International Space Station at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S. Nov. 10, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S., Jan. 6, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A worker dries fabrics after applying color at a dye factory in Narayanganj, Bangladesh, Jan. 13, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A surfer dressed as Santa Claus rides an artificial wave in a 0.6 degree Celcius (33 degrees Fahrenheit) water in the Alaia Bay surf wave pool surrounded by Swiss Alps, in Sion, on Dec. 15, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A new “Kedili Tekke Millet Kıraathanesi,” a coffeehouse-library concept cafe in Turkey’s Bursa, offers a peaceful environment where people can enjoy a book or newspaper in the company of cats. One of those cats snuck between two books in a shelf and poses for the photographer, April 1, 2021.

(AA Photo)

A flock of birds flies over Taal Volcano island, a year after the volcano erupted, in Batangas province, Philippines, Jan. 12, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A general view of treatment blocks at a temporary hospital in the Krylatskoye Ice Palace, where patients suffering from COVID-19 are treated, in Moscow, Russia Nov. 13, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A flock of sheep heads to the city center for the annual Transhumance Festival, Oct. 24, 2021 in Madrid, Spain. The Transhumance Festival returns to the streets of Madrid, a traditional event with thousands of sheep filling the main roads of the Spanish capital. Since 1994, this event claims the role of transhumance and extensive livestock farming as a tool for conserving biodiversity and fighting climate change.

(Getty Images)

A woman walks through chunks of ice on the frozen Kapchagay reservoir outside Almaty, Kazakhstan, Jan. 14, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Monster X Mush Rarity, an iconic Harajuku girl and a staff member of the cafe, poses for a photograph at Kawaii Monster Cafe while wearing a face mask amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 31, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Street dog Boji, a regular user of commuter ferries, buses, subways and trams, is pictured on a ferry that runs between the city's Asian and European sides, in Istanbul, Turkey, Oct. 5, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

People feed swans on the bank of a water reservoir of the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant (KhNPP) near the town of Ostroh, Ukraine, Feb. 16, 2021. The reservoir, which has turned into a local tourist spot, attracts dozens of swans every winter as it never freezes over due to the warm waters discharged from the plant.

(Reuters Photo)

A man tries to chase a swarm of desert locusts away from a farm, near the town of Rumuruti, Kenya, Feb. 1, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Alexandr Kudlay, 33, and Viktoria Pustovitova, 28, have breakfast in their apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 5, 2021. Tired of occasional break-ups, this Ukrainian couple found an unusual solution to stay inseparable. On St. Valentine's Day, they decided to handcuff themselves together for three months and began documenting their experience on social media.

(Reuters Photo)

Police detain Patsy Stevenson as people gather at a memorial site in Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain, March 13, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Large streams of red hot lava flow as Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, continues to erupt, as seen from the village of Fornazzo, Italy, Feb. 23, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Sea surface-cleaning vessels and barrier-laying boats from Istanbul Municipality clean up sea snot, a thick slimy layer of the organic matter also known as marine mucilage, spreading through the Sea of Marmara and posing a threat to marine life and the fishing industry, in Istanbul, Turkey, June 15, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Cats are pictured at Ernesto's Sanctuary for cats in Idlib, Syria, March 28, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection mounted officers attempt to contain migrants, mostly from Haiti, as they cross the Rio Grande from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, into Del Rio, Texas, on Sept. 19, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A couple kisses in front of a barricade set on fire by demonstrators during clashes with police following a protest condemning the imprisonment of rap singer Pablo Hasél in Barcelona, Spain, on Feb. 18, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A man wearing a protective face mask reacts as color powder is thrown towards him during Holi celebrations, amid the spread of COVID-19, in Chennai, India, March 29, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Visitors ride a boat next to blooming cherry blossoms at Chidorigafuchi Park in Tokyo, Japan, March 27, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A crane lifts the wreckage of a truck that was hit by the train a day after the deadly train derailment at a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan, April 3, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Smoke envelops trees as the Sugar Fire, part of the Beckwourth Complex Fire, burns in Doyle, California, U.S., July 9, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II takes her seat for the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip, who died at the age of 99, at St George's Chapel, in Windsor, Britain, April 17, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

People walk on the world's longest pedestrian suspension bridge "516 Arouca," now open for local residents in Arouca, Portugal, April 29, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Mr. Lordi of the Finnish hard rock band Lordi receives the second dose of COVID-19 vaccination in an event organized in Rovaniemi, Finland, Aug. 1, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Police officers detain a person during a protest, as violence following the jailing of former South African President Jacob Zuma spread to the country's main economic hub in Johannesburg, South Africa, July 11, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A pigeon walks past social distancing markers in an empty light rail car at Circular Quay during a lockdown to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease outbreak in Sydney, Australia, July 1, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

This photograph taken on June 20, 2021 and received courtesy of Radchadawan Peungprasopporn via her Facebook account on June 22, 2021 shows an elephant searching for food in the kitchen of her home in Pa La-U, Hua Hin, Thailand.

(AFP Photo/Facebook account of Radchadawan Peungprasopporn)

A man works to retrieve belongings from a house partially submerged in mud after the area was hit by flash floods along the bank of Melamchi River in Sindhupalchok, Nepal, June 20, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

An airplane is pictured against the almost full "Pink Moon," in Iraq's southern city of Basra, April 25, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

U.S. Army Major General Chris Donahue, commander of the 82nd Airborne Division, steps on board a transport plane as the last U.S. soldier to leave Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 30, 2021 in a photograph using night vision optics.

(Reuters Photo)

Palestinians celebrate on the first day of Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha on the compound known to Muslims as Al-Aqsa and Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, July 20, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Wild Asian elephants lie on the ground and rest in Jinning district of Kunming, Yunnan province, China, June 7, 2021. A herd of 15 wild elephants trekked hundreds of kilometers (miles) after leaving their forest habitat in Xishuangbanna National Nature Reserve, according to local media.

(Reuters Photo)

A soldier throws water out of a house, following heavy rainfalls, in Bad Muenstereifel, North Rhine-Westphalia state, Germany, July 21, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A diver during training at Tokyo 2020 Olympics, July 21, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A woman wearing clothing made from dried flowers attends the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, delayed from its usual spring dates because of lockdown restrictions amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, London, Britain, Sept. 20, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Lava is seen through the window of a kitchen in El Paso following the eruption of a volcano on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain, Sept. 28, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Lil Nas X in Versace during the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala, New York City, U.S., Sept. 13, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Health care worker Nazir Ahmed carries a cooler with vaccines and looks out from a hillock for Kashmiri shepherds to vaccinate in Tosamaidan, southwest of Srinagar, Indian-occupied Kashmir, June 21, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A supporter of Tunisia's biggest political party, the moderate Islamist Ennahda, holds a Tunisian flag as he sits atop the gate of the parliament building in Tunis, Tunisia, July 26, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A view shows a partially collapsed building after the area was hit by flash floods that swept through towns in the Turkish Black Sea region, in Bozkurt, Kastamonu province, Turkey, Aug. 14, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A silhouette of a deer is seen during the rutting season in Richmond Park, London, Britain, Nov. 16, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Glaciologists Andrea Fischer and Martin Stocker-Waldhuber, from the Austrian Academy of Sciences explore a natural glacier cavity of the Jamtalferner glacier near Galtuer, Austria, Oct. 15, 2021. Giant ice caves have appeared in glaciers accelerating the melting process faster than expected as warmer air rushes through the ice mass until it collapses.

(Reuters Photo)

A girl wearing a costume from Netflix series "Squid Game" poses for photographs in front of a giant doll named "Younghee" from the series on display at a park in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 26, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Hundreds of migrants camp at the Belarus side of the border with Poland near Kuznica Bialostocka, Poland, in this photograph released by the Polish Defence Ministry, Nov. 10, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

The squirrel named "Alvin," found by a couple who run a cafe, drinks tea in Başiskele district of Kocaeli, Turkey, Nov. 22, 2021.

(AA Photo)

Debris is pictured from the theater of an American Legion building after tornadoes ripped through several U.S. states, in Mayfield, Kentucky, U.S., Dec. 11, 2021.

(Shawn Triplett via Reuters)

A cat is seen among incense sticks drying at a home-industry factory, ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in Tangerang, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, Feb. 10, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A cat sits at the antique ruins in Ephesus, Izmir, Turkey, April 22, 2021.

(AA Photo)

A tractor pulls a sweeping machine to remove foliage from a lawn in a public park in Zurich, Switzerland, Nov. 3, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Disabled dogs in mobility aids run during a daily walk at The Man That Rescues Dogs Foundation in Chonburi, Thailand, Jan. 26, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A damaged metro car is seen after an overpass for a metro partially collapsed in Mexico City, May 3, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A Palestinian protester throws a burning projectile towards Israeli forces during a demonstration east of Gaza City by the border with Israel, June 15, 2021, to protest the Israeli ultranationalist March of the Flags in Jerusalem's Old City, which celebrates the anniversary of Israel's 1967 occupation of Jerusalem's eastern sector.

(AFP Photo)

In this long exposure photograph, embers fly off a burning tree during the Caldor fire in Twin Bridges, California, Aug. 29, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Members of the Konya Turkish Sufi Music Ensemble perform during Seb-i Arus commemoration ceremony for 748th death anniversary of Mevlana Jalaladdin Rumi in Turkey's Konya on Dec. 17, 2021.

(AA Photo)

Children standing on a small mud dyke are reflected in the stagnant water, in Langic, Northern Bahr el Ghazal State, South Sudan, Oct. 20, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Turkey's multiple world record holder and free diver Şahika Ercümen wears a pink tulle on her wrist as she dives to raise awareness about breast cancer with the Pi Women's Cancer Society, in Antalya, Turkey, Oct. 24, 2021.

(AA Photo)

Dave Cooke observes the Milky Way over a frozen fish sanctuary in central Ontario, north of Hwy 36 in Kawartha Lakes, Ontario, March 21, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A Spanish civil guard wait for migrants to arrive at the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, near the border of Morocco and Spain, May 19, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A Syrian girl looks out of a hole in a newly built mudbrick house, Nov. 9, 2021 in a village erected east of al-Safira in the countryside of Jarabulus, in the northeast of Syria's Aleppo province, by displaced men and women from the nearby village of Umm Amud in the same province.

(AFP Photo)

Ultra-Orthodox Jews look at the scene where fatalities were reported among the thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews during Lag BaOmer festival at Mt. Meron in northern Israel, April 30, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A supporter of President Donald Trump chants outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington.

(AP Photo)

Wrestlers, doused in olive oil, greet each other as they are introduced to the crowds during the 660th installment of the annual Historic Kirkpinar Oil Wrestling championship, in Edirne, northwestern Turkey, July 10, 2021. Thousands of Turkish wrestling fans flocked to the country's Greek border province to watch the championship of the sport that dates to the 14th century, after last year's contest was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The festival, one of the world's oldest wrestling events, was listed as an intangible cultural heritage event by UNESCO in 2010.

(AP Photo)

Crews work to remove one of the country's largest remaining monuments to the Confederacy, a towering statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue, Sept. 8, 2021, in Richmond, Virginia, U.S.

(AP Photo)

Mohamed Hamza of Egypt (L) and Enzo Lefort of France compete in the men's Foil team quarterfinal at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Aug. 1, 2021, in Chiba, Japan.

(AP Photo)

Victor Tripiana, 86, reaches out to touch the hand of his daughter-in-law, Silvia Fernandez Sotto, separated by a plastic sheet to prevent the spread of COVID-19, at the Reminiscencias residence for the elderly in Tandil, Argentina, April 4, 2021.

(AP Photo)

With the Washington Monument in the background, people look at white flags that are part of artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg's temporary art installation, "In America: Remember," in remembrance of Americans who have died of COVID-19, on the National Mall in Washington, Sept. 17, 2021. The installation consists of more than 630,000 flags.

(AP Photo)

A blast from an Israeli airstrike on a building in Gaza City throws dust and debris on May 13, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A man runs to escape the heat from multiple funeral pyres of COVID-19 victims at a crematorium on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, April 29, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Police are reflected in a puddle of water as they secure the area where politicians will file their certificate of candidacy before the Commission on Elections, Oct. 1, 2021 in Manila, Philippines.

(AP Photo)

A train passes a railroad crossing surrounded by floodwaters from rain and melting snow in Nidderau near Frankfurt, Germany, Feb. 3, 2021.

(AP Photo)

This photograph shows massive stone head statues at the archaeological site of Mount Nemrut in Adıyaman, southeastern Turkey, Sept. 17, 2021. This UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1987 is on a 2,134-meter-high mountain and includes a giant 10-meter high, seated statue of King Antiochus I surrounded by ancient gods, including Zeus and Apollo, discovered in 1881 by a German engineer.

(AFP Photo)

Birds fly over a man taking photos of the exposed riverbed of the Old Parana River, a tributary of the Parana River, during a drought in Rosario, Argentina, July 29, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Director/Producer Chloe Zhao, winner of the award for best picture for "Nomadland," poses in the press room at the Oscars, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 25, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Switzerland's Marc Hirschi lies on the side of the road after crashing during the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race, June 26, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Perito Moreno Glacier stands in Los Glaciares National Park near El Calafate, Argentina, Nov. 2, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Guan Chenchen, of China, performs on the balance beam on her way to winning the gold medal during the artistic gymnastics women's apparatus final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 3, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Ash from the Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma in Spain's Canary Islands covers a house, Nov. 1, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Drug users detained during a Taliban raid wait to be shaved after arriving at Avicenna Medical Hospital for Drug Treatment in Kabul, Afghanistan, Oct. 1, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A young child that has been blind since birth plays the piano in a field of poppies in Muş, Turkey, May 4, 2021.

(DHA Photo)

Fargradalsfjall volcano spews molten lava, Aug. 19, 2021 near Grindavik, Iceland.

(Getty Images)

A lone person rides a bicycle across Bourke Street Mall, Oct. 20, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia.

(Getty Images)

Palestinian boys are seen through a damaged building as they walk on a beach, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Gaza City, March 25, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A protester spits fire during a protest to mark the second anniversary of months of civil uprising against social inequality, in Santiago, Chile, Oct. 18, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A person watches the Tribute In Light shine into the sky from Lower Manhattan during a test, Sept. 7, 2021 in New York City.

(AFP Photo)

Closed petrol pumps at a petrol station in Manchester, England, Sept. 28, 2021. Long lines of vehicles formed at many gas stations around Britain, causing spillover traffic jams on busy roads.

(AP Photo)

A midwife toad is weighed during the annual weigh-in photocall at London Zoo, Aug. 26, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Seals crawl into the water from the eastern tip of the island of Juist, Germany, Aug. 13, 2021. The three young seals "Max," "Martin" and "Sixtyfour" were released back into the wild by the seal breeding station in Norddeich.

(AP Photo)

A medical staff member rests next to a patient infected with COVID-19 in the intensive care unit of Lozenets Hospital in Sofia, Bulgaria, Nov. 9, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A house is fully engulfed by flames at the Dixie Fire, a wildfire near the town of Greenville, California, U.S., Aug. 5, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

