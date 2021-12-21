A turbulent 365 days: Pictures of the year 2021

Wrestlers, doused in olive oil, greet each other as they are introduced to the crowds during the 660th installment of the annual Historic Kirkpinar Oil Wrestling championship, in Edirne, northwestern Turkey, July 10, 2021. Thousands of Turkish wrestling fans flocked to the country's Greek border province to watch the championship of the sport that dates to the 14th century, after last year's contest was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The festival, one of the world's oldest wrestling events, was listed as an intangible cultural heritage event by UNESCO in 2010.

(AP Photo)