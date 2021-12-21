A turbulent 365 days: Pictures of the year 2021

A new “Kedili Tekke Millet Kıraathanesi,” a coffeehouse-library concept cafe in Turkey’s Bursa, offers a peaceful environment where people can enjoy a book or newspaper in the company of cats. One of those cats snuck between two books in a shelf and poses for the photographer, April 1, 2021.
A flock of sheep heads to the city center for the annual Transhumance Festival, Oct. 24, 2021 in Madrid, Spain. The Transhumance Festival returns to the streets of Madrid, a traditional event with thousands of sheep filling the main roads of the Spanish capital. Since 1994, this event claims the role of transhumance and extensive livestock farming as a tool for conserving biodiversity and fighting climate change.
People feed swans on the bank of a water reservoir of the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant (KhNPP) near the town of Ostroh, Ukraine, Feb. 16, 2021. The reservoir, which has turned into a local tourist spot, attracts dozens of swans every winter as it never freezes over due to the warm waters discharged from the plant.
Alexandr Kudlay, 33, and Viktoria Pustovitova, 28, have breakfast in their apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 5, 2021. Tired of occasional break-ups, this Ukrainian couple found an unusual solution to stay inseparable. On St. Valentine's Day, they decided to handcuff themselves together for three months and began documenting their experience on social media.
Sea surface-cleaning vessels and barrier-laying boats from Istanbul Municipality clean up sea snot, a thick slimy layer of the organic matter also known as marine mucilage, spreading through the Sea of Marmara and posing a threat to marine life and the fishing industry, in Istanbul, Turkey, June 15, 2021.
Wild Asian elephants lie on the ground and rest in Jinning district of Kunming, Yunnan province, China, June 7, 2021. A herd of 15 wild elephants trekked hundreds of kilometers (miles) after leaving their forest habitat in Xishuangbanna National Nature Reserve, according to local media.
Glaciologists Andrea Fischer and Martin Stocker-Waldhuber, from the Austrian Academy of Sciences explore a natural glacier cavity of the Jamtalferner glacier near Galtuer, Austria, Oct. 15, 2021. Giant ice caves have appeared in glaciers accelerating the melting process faster than expected as warmer air rushes through the ice mass until it collapses.
A Palestinian protester throws a burning projectile towards Israeli forces during a demonstration east of Gaza City by the border with Israel, June 15, 2021, to protest the Israeli ultranationalist March of the Flags in Jerusalem's Old City, which celebrates the anniversary of Israel's 1967 occupation of Jerusalem's eastern sector.
Turkey's multiple world record holder and free diver Şahika Ercümen wears a pink tulle on her wrist as she dives to raise awareness about breast cancer with the Pi Women's Cancer Society, in Antalya, Turkey, Oct. 24, 2021.
Wrestlers, doused in olive oil, greet each other as they are introduced to the crowds during the 660th installment of the annual Historic Kirkpinar Oil Wrestling championship, in Edirne, northwestern Turkey, July 10, 2021. Thousands of Turkish wrestling fans flocked to the country's Greek border province to watch the championship of the sport that dates to the 14th century, after last year's contest was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The festival, one of the world's oldest wrestling events, was listed as an intangible cultural heritage event by UNESCO in 2010.
With the Washington Monument in the background, people look at white flags that are part of artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg's temporary art installation, "In America: Remember," in remembrance of Americans who have died of COVID-19, on the National Mall in Washington, Sept. 17, 2021. The installation consists of more than 630,000 flags.
This photograph shows massive stone head statues at the archaeological site of Mount Nemrut in Adıyaman, southeastern Turkey, Sept. 17, 2021. This UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1987 is on a 2,134-meter-high mountain and includes a giant 10-meter high, seated statue of King Antiochus I surrounded by ancient gods, including Zeus and Apollo, discovered in 1881 by a German engineer.
