Turkey, Mongolia to boost ties with 7 new agreements

Turkey and Mongolia signed seven agreements during Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım's visit to the country.

Yıldırım arrived in the Mongolian capital of Ulaanbataar early Friday for a two-day visit. The prime minister was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Hakan Çavuşoğlu, Culture and Tourism Minister Numan Kurtulmuş and Transport, Maritime Affairs and Communications Minister Ahmet Arslan.

The two countries signed seven agreements in areas such as agriculture, transportation and communication technologies, disaster management and migration.

On the first day of the visit, Yıldirim met Mongolian President Khaltmaa Battulga, Prime Minister Khurelsukh Ukhnaa and Parliament Speaker Mieygombo Enkhbold.

During the meeting with Ukhnaa, Yıldırım said: "We are pleased that you see Turkey as a third neighbor in your foreign policy. We will be celebrating 50 years of diplomatic relations next year. We consider this 50th year as an important opportunity for the development of relations between our two countries."

Yıldırım is also expected to attend an inauguration ceremony for projects carried out by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) in the country.