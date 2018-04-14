Istanbul to welcome international entrepreneurs' group

Turkey's commercial capital Istanbul will host a meeting of international entrepreneurs between April 16 and 19.

The Global Entrepreneurship Network's (GEN) annual congress will be attended by nearly 400 speakers from around the world, including academics, politicians, businesspeople and representatives of global organizations such as the World Bank and Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

On the sidelines of the congress, whose theme is "Building One Global Ecosystem," additional events such as panels and workshops will also be held.

Experts will discuss a host of topics such as the digital economy, startups, agriculture, blockchain, transportation and women in business.

"The GEN operates a platform of projects and programs in 170 countries aimed at making it easier for anyone, anywhere to start and scale a business," according to its website.

Previous congresses of the group were held in the U.S., the United Arab Emirates (UAE), China, the U.K., Brazil, Russia, Italy, Colombia and South Africa.