Foot, car, trains: Ukrainians leave invasion zones by any means

By car, train, foot and – in at least one case – office chair, hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian war refugees have sought safety in the bordering nations of Poland, Romania, Hungary, Moldova, Slovakia and beyond.
A woman and her son look out from an evacuation train from Kyiv to Lviv at Kyiv central train station, Ukraine, Feb. 25, 2022.
The chaotic run for freedom was captured by photographers of different agencies as more than 520,000 people have been forced to flee the country during the Russian invasion.
People fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine, wait at Lviv train station to catch a train to Poland, in Lviv, Ukraine, Feb. 28, 2022.
As a seemingly endless column of cars lined up to cross into Moldova at the Mayaky-Udobne border point, some opted to walk alongside cars pulling luggage.
Ukrainian refugees walk along vehicles lining up to cross the border from Ukraine into Moldova, at Mayaky-Udobne crossing border point near Mayaky-Udobne, Ukraine, Feb. 26, 2022.
There were emotional goodbyes as people parted at train stations and tearful reunions as family members embraced upon reaching one of the neighboring countries that has opened their borders to refugees.
Ukrainian refugees cry as they reunite at the Medyka border crossing, Poland, Feb. 26, 2022.
At the train station in Lviv on Sunday, the lucky were able to board a train bound for Chop on the border with Hungary. Others had to wait to see if another train would arrive.
A Ukrainian family take the Dnipro-Truskavets at the Lviv railway station, Feb. 27, 2022, in Lviv, west Ukraine.
