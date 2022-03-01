Daily Sabah logo

Politics
Diplomacy Legislation War On Terror EU Affairs Elections News Analysis
Turkey
Istanbul Education Investigations Minorities Expat Corner Diaspora
World
Mid-East Europe Americas Asia Pacific Africa Syrian Crisis Islamophobia
Business
Automotive Economy Energy Finance Tourism Tech Defense Transportation News Analysis
Lifestyle
Health Environment Travel Food Fashion Science Religion History Feature Expat Corner
Arts
Cinema Music Events Portrait Reviews Performing Arts
Sports
Football Basketball Motorsports Tennis
Opinion
Columns Op-Ed Reader's Corner Editorial
PHOTO GALLERY
JOBS ABOUT US RSS PRIVACY CONTACT US
© Turkuvaz Haberleşme ve Yayıncılık 2022

Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

Foot, car, trains: Ukrainians leave invasion zones by any means

by ASSOCIATED PRESS Mar 01, 2022 3:10 pm +03 +03:00

By car, train, foot and – in at least one case – office chair, hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian war refugees have sought safety in the bordering nations of Poland, Romania, Hungary, Moldova, Slovakia and beyond.

A woman and her son look out from an evacuation train from Kyiv to Lviv at Kyiv central train station, Ukraine, Feb. 25, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

The chaotic run for freedom was captured by photographers of different agencies as more than 520,000 people have been forced to flee the country during the Russian invasion.

People fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine, wait at Lviv train station to catch a train to Poland, in Lviv, Ukraine, Feb. 28, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

The U.N. has estimated the conflict could produce as many as 4 million refugees with “devastating humanitarian consequences.”

A child fleeing Russian invasion of Ukraine holds a toy at a temporary camp in Przemysl, Poland, Feb. 28, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

As a seemingly endless column of cars lined up to cross into Moldova at the Mayaky-Udobne border point, some opted to walk alongside cars pulling luggage.

Ukrainian refugees walk along vehicles lining up to cross the border from Ukraine into Moldova, at Mayaky-Udobne crossing border point near Mayaky-Udobne, Ukraine, Feb. 26, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Others walked toward borders bundled in heavy winter coats, gloves, warm hats – some with dogs in tow, others pulling baby strollers piled with bags of belongings.

A refugee fleeing conflict in neighboring Ukraine arrives to Przemysl, Poland, Feb. 26, 2022.

(AP Photo)

There were emotional goodbyes as people parted at train stations and tearful reunions as family members embraced upon reaching one of the neighboring countries that has opened their borders to refugees.

Ukrainian refugees cry as they reunite at the Medyka border crossing, Poland, Feb. 26, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Families gathered in tents in Siret, Romania. Children were offered toys.

A woman carries a child as they board a bus after fleeing from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the border crossing in Siret, Romania, Feb. 28, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

At the train station in Lviv on Sunday, the lucky were able to board a train bound for Chop on the border with Hungary. Others had to wait to see if another train would arrive.

A Ukrainian family take the Dnipro-Truskavets at the Lviv railway station, Feb. 27, 2022, in Lviv, west Ukraine.

(AP Photo)

A woman fleeing Russian invasion of Ukraine hugs a child at a temporary camp in Przemysl, Poland, Feb. 28, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A child fleeing Russian invasion of Ukraine reacts at a temporary camp in Przemysl, Poland, Feb. 28, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A woman fleeing Russian invasion of Ukraine plays the guitar at a temporary camp in Przemysl, Poland, Feb. 28, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A child fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine looks out of the window of a bus, at a temporary camp in Przemysl, Poland, Feb. 28, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

People fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine, cross train tracks to get to a train leaving for Poland, at the train station in Lviv, Ukraine, Feb. 28, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A woman cries after fleeing from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the border crossing in Siret, Romania, Feb. 28, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

People who have fled the Russian invasion in Ukraine, wait to board a bus bound for a refugee centre established in Przemysl, in Medyka, Poland, Feb. 28, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

People fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine comfort each other as they sit in a bus at a temporary camp in Przemysl, Poland, Feb. 28, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

People who have fled the Russian invasion in Ukraine, wait to board a bus bound for a refugee centre established in Przemysl, in Medyka, Poland, Feb. 28, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A man carries a child after fleeing from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the border crossing in Siret, Romania, Feb. 28, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

People who have fled the Russian invasion in Ukraine wait to board a bus bound for a refugee centre established in Przemysl, in Medyka, Poland, Feb. 28, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A refugee child fleeing from Ukraine gestures when waiting for transport at Nyugati station, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Budapest, Hungary, Feb. 28, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

An Afghan family, who once fled the war in Afghanistan, wait to board a bus bound for a refugee center, after fleeing the Russian invasion in Ukraine, in Medyka, Poland, Feb. 28, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

People fleeing the conflict from neighboring Ukraine meet with members of their family at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.

(AP Photo)

People travel in a tram in Sievierodonetsk, the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Feb. 24, 2022.

(AP Photo)

African residents in Ukraine wait at the platform inside Lviv railway station, Feb. 27, 2022, in Lviv, west Ukraine.

(AP Photo)

A girl is pictured inside a bus after fleeing from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the border crossing in Siret, Romania, Feb. 28, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Families wait for a Kyiv bound train at a station in Severodonetsk, the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.

(AP Photo)

People fleeing the conflict from neighboring Ukraine, arrive at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, Feb. 25, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Family members hug as they reunite, after fleeing conflict in Ukraine, at the Medyka border crossing, in Poland, Feb. 27, 2022.

(AP Photo)

People wait for family members to arrive from Ukraine at the Medyka border crossing, in Medyka, Poland, Feb. 26, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A man on crutches and other refugees walk to a refreshing point run by local volunteers after arriving from Ukraine, crossing the border in Beregsurany, Hungary, Feb 26, 2022.

(AP Photo)

People waiting for a Kiev bound train walk on a platform in Kramatorsk, the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Feb. 24, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Refugees fleeing conflict in neighboring Ukraine arrive to in Przemysl, Poland, Feb. 27, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A Ukrainian woman waits inside Lviv railway station, Feb. 27, 2022, in Lviv, west Ukraine.

(AP Photo)

A girl from Ukraine looks up at her mother as they wait to gain entry into Romania at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, Feb. 25, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A refugee who fled conflict from neighboring Ukraine rests at the railway station after arriving to Zahony, Hungary, Feb. 27, 2022.

(AP Photo)

An employee from the Emergency Situation Inspectorate soothes the crying baby of a family fleeing the conflict from neighboring Ukraine at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, Feb. 26, 2022.

(AP Photo)

People wait to cross from Ukrainian government-controlled areas to pro-Russian separatists' controlled territory in Stanytsia Luhanska, the only crossing point open daily, in the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Feb. 22, 2022.

(AP Photo)

People waiting for a Kyiv-bound train spread on a platform in Kostiantynivka, the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Feb. 24, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Poeple who fled the conflict from neighboring Ukraine embrace after crossing the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, Feb. 27, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Women and children fleeing Russia's military operation against Ukraine, who have traveled from the city of Khmelnytskyi, wait on a bus near the Shehyni border crossing to Poland, outside Mostyska, Ukraine, Feb. 27, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A mother feeds her child after they fled Russia's invasion of Ukraine and rest at a refugee shelter in Beregsurany, Hungary, Feb. 28, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A woman fleeing Russian invasion of Ukraine holds a dog at a temporary camp in Przemysl, Poland, Feb. 28, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Actors, so-called "clown doctors", entertain children at a tent town set up for people who fled Russian military operation against Ukraine, in Humenne, Slovakia, Feb. 27, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Volunteers wait with information leaflet for people from Ukraine arriving from Poland at the Berlin main train station Hauptbahnhof, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Berlin, Germany, Feb. 27, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Children board a bus after fleeing from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the border crossing in Siret, Romania, Feb. 28, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A woman holds a child after fleeing from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the border crossing in Siret, Romania, Feb. 28, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A volunteer talks to a woman and children who fled from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the border crossing in Siret, Romania, Feb. 28, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

People fleeing Russian invasion of Ukraine stand at a temporary camp in Przemysl, Poland, Feb. 28, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.