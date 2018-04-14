Turkish firm launches domestic tractor production

Anadolu Group's domestic production-oriented efforts in the automotive industry have gained momentum with domestic tractor production. Anadolu Landini, founded by Anadolu Motor, one of the subsidiaries of the Anadolu Group and Italian Argo Tractors in an equal partnership in 2017, has started domestic production of tractors at its Şekerpınar facilities in Kocaeli.

Science, Industry and Technology Minister Faruk Özlü attended Anadolu Landini's ceremony for domestic tractor production.

Speaking at the ceremony, Anadolu Group Chairman Tuncay Özilhan said: "By combining Anadolu Group's 68 years of experience with the 134 years of expertise of our Italian partner in tractor design and manufacturing, we are pleased to invest in Turkey and to contribute to our national agriculture, exports and employment."

He said that it is crucial for them that Turkey attracts significant foreign investments: "We have important and ambitious targets such as raising the ratio of domestic production of tractors starting under the Anatolian Landini to 85 percent by the end of 2019, and to 100 percent for some models in the long term."

He said that this will create an important capacity opportunity for the automotive subindustry and that they plan to produce tractor transmissions with additional investments in 2019.

Anadolu Group Automotive Group President Bora Koçak said that domestic tractor production is an important step in line with Anadolu Group's new investment strategy.

Argo Tractors Chairman Valerio Morra said that Turkey ranks first in Europe in agricultural production, adding that this investment has strategic importance for them.

Citing that Turkey ranks second after Italy in production-based investments, Morra said that that their successful work with Anadolu Group since 2012 had impacted their decision.