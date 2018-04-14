Ukraine invites Turkish investors to join privatization

Ukraine's economy minister has invited Turkish investors to take part in privatization process in his country.

"We want Turkish businesspeople to benefit from privatization process and invite them to join tenders," Stepan Kubiv, Ukraine's first deputy prime minister and minister of economic development and trade, said in an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA).

Highlighting that works to finalize bilateral Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two countries continue, Kubiv said the agreement can be signed in next six months.

"We work on joint projects in the field of agriculture, energy and defense. The partnership in growing wheat and processing meat are also on our agenda. All those developments are accelerating the signing process," Kubiv said.

Gennadiy Chyzhykov, head of the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said Turkish businessmen have undertaken more than 162 projects worth of $5.1 billion in Ukraine in the last couple of years and added that 600 Turkish companies have made investment of $2 billion in the country.