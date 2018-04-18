Global giants look for Turkish partners to produce healthcare devices

The government's initiative to localize healthcare products and devices has started to deliver tangible results. As Turkey aims to equip new city hospitals with domestically produced healthcare devices, global giants seek local partners to partake in the development and production of healthcare devices in Turkey.

Global high-tech giants General Electric and Philips have reportedly been looking for production bases and Turkish partners to enter the $6 billion market in Turkey. According to information obtained from sources, General Electric is negotiating with Turkey's leading defense firm and electronics giant ASELSAN, while Philips has been holding talks with Zorlu Group's technology brand Vestel.

The undersecretary of the Health Ministry, Eyüp Gümüş, who heads the Healthcare Economy Coordination Council, has launched a local production process for medical devices, pharmaceuticals, medical materials, vaccines and blood products. Following vaccines, pharmaceutical and blood products in Turkey, the fourth contract bidding will be held for the production of healthcare devices in Turkey.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan recently met with General Electric CEO John Flanner and Philips CEO Frans van Houten. According to sources familiar with the matter, both executives asked for the president's support for the medical device tenders. Erdoğan reportedly conveyed the importance of local partner participation in these tenders to both parties. The Health Ministry will soon launch a tender for medical devices. The contracted firm will provide state institutions with MRI scanners, ultrasound machines, positron emission tomography (PET) machines, digital X-ray machines and monitors. In the first year, the devices will be supplied through imports and partly produced in Turkey in the second year. In the third year, all parts for the devices will be manufactured in Turkey.