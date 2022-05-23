Sandstorms cast dangerous haze over Middle East

An usually high number of sandstorms have hit the Middle East, disrupting the daily lives of thousands amid warnings from experts that climate change will continue to alter regional weather patterns.
A fisherman paddles his boat during a sandstorm in Iraq's southern city of Basra, May 16, 2022.
Saudi Arabia on May 17 was one of the latest countries to be blanketed with dust that slowed traffic and made iconic towers in the capital difficult to see from more than a few hundred meters away. Other countries have been grappling with the problem for longer: Neighboring Iraq has experienced eight sandstorms since mid-April, fueled by soil degradation, intense droughts and low rainfall linked to climate change
A fisherman navigates his boat on the Shatt al-Arab waterway during a sandstorm in Basra, Iraq, May 23, 2022.
