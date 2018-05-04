Medical imaging devices to be produced locally

Following the localization of drugs, the Health Ministry plans to produce imaging devices used to diagnose and monitor diseases in Turkey with the Localization of Medical Devices Project.

According to Health Ministry officials, the ministry acted to localize medical devices following the giant steps taken towards domestic drugs and executed the relevant regulations. Thus, digital X-ray, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Computed Tomography (CT), ultrasonic devices and bedside monitors will be produced locally.

The Localization of Medical Devices Project will put a Turkish sign on imaging devices used to diagnose and monitor diseases.

This project will enable local companies to develop for the global market and increase their brand value in Turkey, which imports about 85 percent of its medical devices.

By localizing imaging devices, imports of medical devices will be reduced significantly, contributing close to TL 6 billion ($1.44 billion) to public finances in about 10 years.

With the Health Industries Steering Committee (SEYK) decision, procuring imaging devices will be executed via the Industrial Cooperation Project (SIP).

In about two months, joint ventures with global and domestic companies will be clarified, enabling a production environment for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and young, innovative entrepreneurs to develop.

Localizing imaging devices will be followed by medical consumables. Thus, those with domestic production capacity for medical consumables, such as drug-eluting stents, catheters, orthopedic implants and surgical hand tools will be widely used. Those not eligible for domestic production will be produced in Turkey through technology transfer.

The localization project will also contribute to employment. Qualified personnel will be recruited for factories and research and development centers to produce domestic medical devices.

Joint ventures eyeing domestic production projects will be required to employ Turkish engineers at 80 percent, thus contributing to the professional development of technical staff such as engineers, operators and technicians and transfer significant resources to research and development.