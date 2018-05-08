Trade unions warn of modern slavery in Germany

Germany may be seen as the economic powerhouse of Europe, but trade unions have warned that some people in the country are at risk from the growing threat of modern slavery.

"Slavery, in a modern, broad context, also exists in this part of the world," says a report jointly presented by the German Trade Union Confederation and Hans Boeckler Foundation yesterday.

As examples of modern-day slavery, it lists forced prostitution with unlawful detention and sexual exploitation. Germany's migrant population is at particular risk of exploitation in the workplace and people-smuggling, according to data cited in the report.