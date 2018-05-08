Turkish Airlines to launch Samsun-Kuwait flights

Following direct flights between Samsun and Russia's Krasnodar, Samsun-Kuwait City flights are to start in July.

Governor Osman Kaymak met with travel agencies from Kuwait at a hotel in the city center and told them about the city's tourism potential.

Pointing out that Turkey's national flag carrier Turkish Airlines' (THY) direct flights between Samsun and Kuwait, which are to be launched in July, are of great importance in economic terms and tourism, Kaymak said they want to share the beauty of the city with the world.

Kaymak said Samsun is the flagship and the most important and largest province in the Black Sea Region. Noting that Samsun is located on four transportation axes - land, sea, air and railroad - Kaymak said the tourism infrastructure of the city is extremely good with possibilities for sea tourism, highland tourism and ski tourism. "There are canyons in the Ayvacık and Vezirköprü districts. We also have the Kızılırmak Bird Paradise and the Ladik Ski Center. Our hotels are extremely comfortable," he added.

Kaymak said that they want to share these beauties with countries in the Middle East, pointing to the importance of the union of countries with common religious values in tourism just like other fields.

"We started to promote Samsun intensely to use Samsun's tourism potential in the best possible way. We find it very meaningful for you to come to our province in this context. The lack of direct flights from the Middle East to Samsun was a major shortcoming," he continued. "Now direct flights to start from Kuwait are very important, and we take this very seriously. We also have projects with the Ministry of Health to make flights from Jeddah, Dubai and Riyadh.

Kaymak added that Minister of Health Ahmet Demircan is in talks with the THY general manager and relevant parties to increase the number of these flights.