Rotana Group eyes more investment in Turkey

Rotana, one of the leading hotel groups in the region with hotels in thev Middle East, Africa and Turkey, inaugurated the Centro WestSide and WestSide Arjaan in Istanbul in partnership with Mar Yapı. Nasser Al Nowais, chairman of Rotana, said Turkey is of great significance for the group with its huge potential in tourism and expressed the company's plan to invest more.Speaking at a press conference on held for the inauguration of hotels including a total of 305 luxurious rooms, suites and residences located on Güneşli Basın Ekspres Road, Al Nowais said that they have doubled the number of hotels in Istanbul with two of their hotels opened Thursday.Regarding their investments they made despite the fact that international credit rating agencies downgraded Turkey's investable rating, Al Nowais stated that Turkey is an important country for them with great potential in tourism.

"There was an influx of 35 million tourists to this beautiful country. This is actually a big win," he said. "We started to look at it a little beyond the Middle East. We see Turkey as a very important point and a country where we need to be present. We intend to do more business and create more opportunities in Turkey and Istanbul." He stated that they want to bring all hotel brands to Turkey in the following period, expressing positive expectations for the country's future.Mar Yapı Chairman Münir Özkök said the new hotel stands out with its proximity to important points of the city such as Ataturk Airport, modern business districts, congresses and shopping centers.

Özkök added that Basın Ekspres Road has succeeded in attracting the attention of investors and project developers with the gradual increase in the number of investments. He pointed out that Rotana, the strongest hotel chain in the Middle East, took part in a hotel project not only as an operator but also as an investor for the first time in the world.