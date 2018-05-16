Turkish conglomerate signs cooperation deal with GE Healthcare

Turkey's Kayı Holding has signed a $100 million strategic cooperation deal with GE Healthcare.

It will cover healthcare technologies, infrastructure, project finance, management, clinical and care solutions, as well as health services.

The four-year deal will realize multiple health projects in Turkey, countries in Africa and the Middle East, as well as in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

Top executives from Turkey and the U.K. attended the signing ceremony in London. Kay Holding CEO Alpaslan Korkmaz and GE Healthcare Africa CEO Farid Fezou signed the deal for their respective organizations.

As part of the agreement, the two companies will collaborate on integrated health solutions, health technologies, infrastructure, education, clinical and care solutions and healthcare.

The agreement seeks to provide services for design and construction of health facilities, project management, as well as the supply of latest medical equipment, project and equipment financing.

Founded in 1991, Kayı Holding operates in 30 countries on three continents with 6,000 employees, in the energy, real estate development, investment and healthcare sectors. The company has completed over 500 projects so far.

Kayı Medical, established within the holding in 2011 to improve the quality and efficiency of health services and facilities in Turkey, provides clinical services and integrated health solutions as well as collaborates with public-private partnership (PPP) projects.

"Kayı Medical provides integrated services to our business partners by gathering engineering, procurement, construction and finance sectors under one roof," Kayı Holding CEO Alpaslan Korkmaz said.

"This understanding of service enables both us and our partners to increase productivity and efficiency. We believe that this strategic agreement with GE Healthcare will provide significant contributions to our vision of becoming one of the world's largest contractors, investors and service providers in the healthcare sector in the medium and long-term."

"We believe that partnerships, such as the cooperation agreement signed between Kayı Holding and GE Healthcare, are of significance to provide health services for many countries at international standards, especially in emerging markets,"

Commenting on the deal, GE Healthcare Africa CEO Fezoua said: "GE Healthcare provides need-based solutions to achieve sustainable health outcomes through our commitment to local partnerships and innovation."