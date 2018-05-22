32.2M passengers use Istanbul airports in four months

The number of passengers that used Atatürk and Sabiha Gökçen airports in the first four months of this year increased by 4.8 million compared to the same period last year, reaching 32.2 million. According to information compiled from General Directorate of State Airports Authority (DHMİ) data, the number of passengers and flights at Istanbul's two airports in January, February, March and April increased compared to the same period last year.

Some 21.5 million passengers used Ataturk Airport in the first 4 months of this year, including 6.3 million on domestic flights and 15.2 million on international flights. At Sabiha Gökçen Airport, on the other hand, the number of arriving and departing passengers in January, February, March and April was 10.7 million, with 7.2 million passengers on domestic flights and 3.5 million on international flights.

The number of passengers welcomed at these two airports this year was 32.2 million. At Atatürk and Sabiha Gökçen airports, while the number of arriving and departing passengers was 27.4 million in the first four months of 2017, there was an increase of 4.8 million passengers in the same period this year.

In January, February, March and April this year, a total of 148,128 flights took place at Atatürk Airport - 44,279 domestic flights and 103,849 international flights.

The number of aircraft using Sabiha Gökçen Airport was 46,487 on domestic routes and 26,131 on international routes, a total of 72,618 airplanes in the first four months of the year. A total of 205,659 aircraft landed or departed from the two airports in Istanbul in the first four months of last year.